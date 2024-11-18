More Changes At Local TV Station In New York

A familiar face will be missing the next time you turn on the TV to check out the latest weather update.

This week, Nick Guzzo announced he was leaving WIVB Channel 4 According to his post on X, formerly known as Twitter, he decided to leave his job with WIVB and the broadcast news industry as a whole.

He did not announce where he is headed and if he will be staying in Buffalo, but based on the Tweet, it looks like he might be moving out of Western New York. He joined WIVB in October of 2023 after spending time working in Elmira, New York.

Guzzo is one of the many local news personalities who have left the area over the past several years. Some anchors and reporters left for new jobs outside Buffalo, while others like Scott Patterson and Dan Russell left Spectrum News for jobs with local TV stations.

There has been no announcement on who will be replacing Guzzo at WIVB. Currently, there are three meteorologists listed on the WIVB website.