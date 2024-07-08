Niagara Falls Canada Should Be Annexed Into New York

Today we celebrate our great neighbors to the North, Canada, one a very special day for them. Today is Canada Day.

So what is Canada Day? It was back on July 1st, 1867 when the Constitution Act was passed where the three separate colonies of Canada, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick were united into a single dominion within the British Empire called Canada.

But we are celebrating a big day here in America on Monday as well. But because we like things bigger and better in the good ole' USA, our Fourth of July celebration is happening all weekend long.

This would be the perfect time to cross over the border and annex Niagara Falls, Ontario into the United States.

No weapons would be needed, of course, we would do it non-violently and it just makes lots of sense why Niagara Falls Canada should be part of America.

If you are not sure why this should happen, here are my 5 reasons why we should annex Niagara Falls, Ontario into the US.

1. It has a better view of the falls. Having both sides of the falls under one county would allow easier travel for tourists and allow a greater promotion of the area.

2. We wouldn't have to worry about "Border Closures". COVID-19 has proven that we love going over the border, but when it closed lots of Western New Yorkers were upset they couldn't just go a couple of miles over some water. Having Niagara Falls, Ontario as part of the US would just make traveling easier.

3. Two Niagara Falls is just confusion. Telling people that you live near Niagara Falls, you always have to say the US or Canada. If Niagara Falls was totally under the US, you wouldn't have to say which country. It would just be Niagara Falls.

4. Boaters would love it. How many times have you been on the river hoping not to cross the international border? Will all of Niagara Falls in the US you would haven't to worry about it.

5. It is the American Way! We see something we like, we want it, and we go get it. Have you ever been to Niagara Falls and said I wish that side was on the American side? While now it can be!

While I don't think this will happen but you never know!

