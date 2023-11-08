New York State Giving Away Billions Of Dollars This Month

As we get closer to the end of 2023, officials from the Office of the New York State's Comptroller want to remind you that there are billions of dollars in unclaimed funds for New York residents.

Currently, the state has 18.6 billion dollars in unclaimed funds and some of that money can be yours and they are hoping to right the rightful owners before the end of 2023.

On average, New York State returns around $1.5 million dollars to residents every day across the Empire State. So far this year they have returned over $422 million dollars. .

WHAT ARE UNCLAIMED FUNDS?

Every year certain businesses in New York have to report dormant accounts to the state. Businesses like banks, insurance companies, corporations, and the New York State courts are required by law to report dormant accounts to the State Comptroller.

HOW DO I KNOW IF I HAVE UNCLAIMED FUNDS?

By law, businesses have to attempt to notify you by mail and publish the information in newspapers. If the money is still unclaimed they are turned over to the Office of the State Comptroller.

WHAT KIND OF ACCOUNTS LEAD TO UNCLAIMED ACCOUNTS?

Unclaimed funds can come from a variety of places. Old bank accounts, dividends, Estate proceeds, Insurance benefits, stock and bonds, deposits for utilities, and apartment security deposits are just a few ways money can go unclaimed.

HOW MUCH MONEY HAS NEW YORK GIVEN BACK THIS YEAR?

So far in 2023, New York State has given back over $133 million dollars in unclaimed money to the rightful owners.

HOW DO I KNOW IF I HAVE UNCLAIMED MONEY?

The New York State Comptroller's office has set up a website where you can search to see if you have any unclaimed money. You can visit the website by clicking HERE.

HOW DO I CLAIM ANY UNCLAIMED MONEY?

After searching the New York State Comptroller's website, if you find that you have unclaimed money with New York State, you can start the claim process right online. You can also submit your claim via mail.



HOW DO I KNOW IF MY CLAIM WENT THROUGH?

You can check the progress of your claim on the New York State Comptroller's website. To see your claim's progress click HERE.

