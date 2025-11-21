The next time you go shopping and pay with cash, you could end up paying more or less than what your bill is. Some stores are making a change (No pun intended) to how they give back change after the US government has stopped making new pennies.

No More Pennies For Shoppers In New York State

Stores Change Way They Make Change

This has already caused some stores to change how they charge shoppers. This is a post my friend on Facebook shared, and it seems to be the way many stores will handle cash customers when the penny is finally done in circulation. This is from a McDonald's, but it seems other stores are using this idea as well. It could mean you pay more or less than your bill to round it out.

What do you think? Should stores move to this formula, or should prices on goods and services be set at a round number now? Instead of $,99 should it be $.95 or just a $1 even?

