Here Is Why New York State Troopers Increasing Patrols

This weekend as you travel around New York you will notice more and more New York State Troopers on patrol.

The Troopers are in the middle of their annual 100 Days of Summer Stop DWI/High Visibility campaign and every weekend through the summer they will have increased patrols on the roads and highways across New York.

The Troopers are hoping that increased patrols will deter drivers from breaking the law. Since Memorial Day, Troopers have issued thousands of tickets for DWI, dangerous or distracted driving, seatbelt violations, and violations of the new "Move Over" law.

The "Move Over" law was just instated this past March and now requires drivers to take precautions, including slowing down and moving over, to avoid a crash with all vehicles stopped along the road.

The New York State Troopers 100 Days of Summer will happen every weekend through Labor Day.

June 20 - June 23, 2024

June 27 - June 30, 2024

July 3 - July 7, 2024

July 11 - July 14, 2024

July 18 - July 21, 2024

July 25 - July 28, 2024

August 1 - August 4, 2024 August 8 - August 11, 2024

August 14 - September 2, 2024

If you plan on drinking this summer, officials encourage you to get a designated driver or use a ride-share service like Uber or Lyft to get home safely.

The time between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend is called “100 Deadliest Days of Summer.” as research shows that more fatal accidents involving DUI, Speeding, and distracted driving happen during the Summer months.

