New York State Offering Free Access To Pools This Summer
The hot summer weather is here in New York and residents will now have the chance to cool off for free across the state.
This week New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the New York State Parks will be offering free admission to pools in the park.
READ MORE: SWIM IN THE NUDE AT THESE LOCATIONS IN NEW YORK STATE.
As part of her, "Get Offline, Get Outside" campaign, Hochul said that all swimming pools in New York State Parks will be open to all residents for free.
“We’re making it easier for our young people to put down their phones and computers, enjoy time with friends and family, and stay active all cross our state,” Governor Hochul said. “Summer is here – get offline and get outside.”
Along with free admission to swimming pools inside New York State Parks, the Governor launched a new $1.5 million Connect Kids to Swimming Instruction Transportation Grant program.
READ MORE: OFFICIALS WARN PARENTS NOT TO BUY THESE COLOR SWIMSUITS.
The program will use the money to help with transportation costs to get kids to swim lessons across the state. This is on top of the Governor's $150 million NY SWIMS investment to support pools in underserved communities.
Here is a list of all the swimming pools in New York State Park that will offer free admission this summer.
- Hudson Valley
- Bear Mountain State Park Pool – Bear Mountain
- FDR State Park Pool – Yorktown
- High Tor State Park Pool – New City
- Rockland Lake State Park Pool – Valley Cottage
- New York City
- Roberto Clemente State Park Pool – Bronx
- Riverbank State Park Pools (Indoor and Outdoor) – Manhattan
- Long Island
- Jones Beach State Park West Bathhouse Pool – Wantagh
- Montauk Downs State Park Pool – Montauk
- Capital Region
- Saratoga Spa State Park Pools (Peerless and Victoria) – Saratoga Springs
- Mohawk Valley
- Mine Kill State Park Pool – North Blenheim
- Southern Tier
- Watkins Glen State Park Pool – Watkins Glen
- Finger Lakes
- Letchworth State Park Pool – Castile
- Western New York
- Fort Niagara State Park Pool – Youngstown
