New York State Offering Free Access To Pools This Summer

The hot summer weather is here in New York and residents will now have the chance to cool off for free across the state.

This week New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the New York State Parks will be offering free admission to pools in the park.

As part of her, "Get Offline, Get Outside" campaign, Hochul said that all swimming pools in New York State Parks will be open to all residents for free.

“We’re making it easier for our young people to put down their phones and computers, enjoy time with friends and family, and stay active all cross our state,” Governor Hochul said. “Summer is here – get offline and get outside.”

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

Along with free admission to swimming pools inside New York State Parks, the Governor launched a new $1.5 million Connect Kids to Swimming Instruction Transportation Grant program.

The program will use the money to help with transportation costs to get kids to swim lessons across the state. This is on top of the Governor's $150 million NY SWIMS investment to support pools in underserved communities.

Get our free mobile app

Here is a list of all the swimming pools in New York State Park that will offer free admission this summer.

Hudson Valley Bear Mountain State Park Pool – Bear Mountain FDR State Park Pool – Yorktown High Tor State Park Pool – New City Rockland Lake State Park Pool – Valley Cottage

New York City Roberto Clemente State Park Pool – Bronx Riverbank State Park Pools (Indoor and Outdoor) – Manhattan

Long Island Jones Beach State Park West Bathhouse Pool – Wantagh Montauk Downs State Park Pool – Montauk

Capital Region Saratoga Spa State Park Pools (Peerless and Victoria) – Saratoga Springs

Mohawk Valley Mine Kill State Park Pool – North Blenheim

Southern Tier Watkins Glen State Park Pool – Watkins Glen

Finger Lakes Letchworth State Park Pool – Castile

Western New York Fort Niagara State Park Pool – Youngstown



New York State's Top 5 Hottest Days Here is a look at the Top 5 Hottest temperatures recorded in New York State. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

New York's 14 Best Lakes For Swimming What makes a great swimming hole? Pristine waters, great beaches, mild temps, shallow waters, lifeguards, and more are many of the characteristics that are common in AZ Animals 14 best lakes for swimming in the state of New York. From just outside the city, to the Finger Lakes, to the heart of the Adirondack Mountains, these are your must-visit swimming holes for summer 2023! Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff