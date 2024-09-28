New York’s First Frost Is Just Weeks Away
We are just days away from the start of October and that means colder weather across New York State.
We are also just a couple of weeks away from the first frost for much of the state as temperatures are expected to drop.
The Old Farmer's Almanac recently put out their predicted dates for the first frost across New York State and it might come sooner than you think.
Here are the First Frost Dates for Fall predictions for New York State.
ALBANY - October 9th
BUFFALO - October 6th
BINGHAMTON - October 5th
NEW YORK CITY - November 14th
ROCHESTER - October 18th
SYRACUSE - October 11th
These predictions made by the Old Farmer's Almanac are based on historical climate data and are around 30% correct each year. That means the first frost could happen before or after these dates.
The good news is that even at 30% most of the time the first frost of Fall will happen a couple of days before or after, so if you are planning these dates should give you a pretty good idea of when you can expect frost.
Of course, before we get to these frost dates, we still have to get through the rest of September, which is expected to be warm and wet.
Here is what the Old Farmer's Almanac is calling for weather-wise for the month of October.
Looking out West, they are calling for temps to be below average with average highs in the 50s.
Oct 1-10 Isolated showers, cool
Oct 11-14 Sunny, warm
Oct 15-20 Showers; warm, then cooler
Oct 21-31 Scattered showers, cool
October temperature 52° (1° below avg.)
precipitation 1.5" (1.5" below avg.)
In Central New York, it will be pretty much the same with a wet start to the month and being much drier towards the end.
Oct 1-6 Rainy, cool
Oct 7-15 Sunny, cool
Oct 16-21 Isolated showers, cool
Oct 22-25 Sunny north, showers south; mild
Oct 26-31 Rain, then sunny; cool
October temperature 53° (1° below avg.)
precipitation 3.5" (avg.)
In Eastern New York, October will start off chilly and remain that way.
Oct 1-5 Showers, chilly
Oct 6-10 Isolated showers north, sunny south; cool
Oct 11-16 Showers north, sunny south; warm
Oct 17-22 Isolated showers, cool
Oct 23-27 Sunny, then rainy; mild
Oct 28-31 Sunny, cool
October temperature 48° (1° below avg.)
precipitation 2.5" (1.5" below avg.)
For the latest long-range forecast from the Old Farmer's Almanac, click HERE
