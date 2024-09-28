New York’s First Frost Is Just Weeks Away

We are just days away from the start of October and that means colder weather across New York State.

We are also just a couple of weeks away from the first frost for much of the state as temperatures are expected to drop.

The Old Farmer's Almanac recently put out their predicted dates for the first frost across New York State and it might come sooner than you think.

Here are the First Frost Dates for Fall predictions for New York State.

ALBANY - October 9th

BUFFALO - October 6th

BINGHAMTON - October 5th

NEW YORK CITY - November 14th

ROCHESTER - October 18th

SYRACUSE - October 11th

These predictions made by the Old Farmer's Almanac are based on historical climate data and are around 30% correct each year. That means the first frost could happen before or after these dates.

The good news is that even at 30% most of the time the first frost of Fall will happen a couple of days before or after, so if you are planning these dates should give you a pretty good idea of when you can expect frost.

Of course, before we get to these frost dates, we still have to get through the rest of September, which is expected to be warm and wet.

Here is what the Old Farmer's Almanac is calling for weather-wise for the month of October.

Looking out West, they are calling for temps to be below average with average highs in the 50s.

Oct 1-10 Isolated showers, cool

Oct 11-14 Sunny, warm

Oct 15-20 Showers; warm, then cooler

Oct 21-31 Scattered showers, cool

October temperature 52° (1° below avg.)

precipitation 1.5" (1.5" below avg.)

In Central New York, it will be pretty much the same with a wet start to the month and being much drier towards the end.

Oct 1-6 Rainy, cool

Oct 7-15 Sunny, cool

Oct 16-21 Isolated showers, cool

Oct 22-25 Sunny north, showers south; mild

Oct 26-31 Rain, then sunny; cool

October temperature 53° (1° below avg.)

precipitation 3.5" (avg.)

In Eastern New York, October will start off chilly and remain that way.

Oct 1-5 Showers, chilly

Oct 6-10 Isolated showers north, sunny south; cool

Oct 11-16 Showers north, sunny south; warm

Oct 17-22 Isolated showers, cool

Oct 23-27 Sunny, then rainy; mild

Oct 28-31 Sunny, cool

October temperature 48° (1° below avg.)

precipitation 2.5" (1.5" below avg.)

For the latest long-range forecast from the Old Farmer's Almanac, click HERE

