New York School Under Fire For Flying Upside Down Flag

A photo snapped outside of a school in New York has caused quite a stir on social media this morning.

Several people have posted a photo of an American Flag being flown upside down outside a school in Penfield, New York.

Recently most people associated the flying of the American Flag upside down as a sign that the country is under distress.

There is a US Code for when you should fly the American Flag upside down. According to the code, the American Flag should only be flown upside down if:

" as a signal of dire distress in instance of extreme danger to life or property.”

Sailors back in the bad started the tradition of flying the American Flag upside down when their ship was in trouble and it was used to show signs of distress.

Recently, the move has been made about politics and political movements. Many supporters of the political party not in power will have members fly American Flags upside down as a show of "distress" with the current government leadership.

What do you think? Should schools, school districts, or school employees who disagree with the current government be allowed to express their feelings using the American Flag?

Let us know using our station APP.

Get our free mobile app