Western New York Pizzeria Is First To Offer This

With so many amazing choices to go and grab a pizza from here in Western New York, one pizzeria is doing something that no one has done before.

Fattie G's Pizzeria is located on Erie Road in Angola and they are giving you a chance to try all their different sauces in a very unique way.

They are offering sauce flights! Yes, there are "flights" of sauce that you can try just like you would get a flight of different beers at a local brewery.

Photo Credit: Owner of Fattie G's

The flights are available right now as "Dine-In Only" and there are several different sauces you can choose from. Right now Fattie G's offers Barbecue, Memphis Sweet Barbecue, Mississippi Barbecue, Kansas City Barbecue, Honey Mustard, Mango Habanero, Thai Chili, Garlic Parm, Lemon pepper, and Honey Sesame.

You can order them and try all the different flavors and when you find the ones you like or all of them you can get them on your wings, fingers, or even your pizza slices.

"Flights" are normal for beers and wines. Some places even offer margarita flights but this is the first time I have heard about a pizzeria offering sauce flights.

This is a brilliant idea for someone who loves to try different things but doesn't want to ruin a whole order if you don't like the sauce.

