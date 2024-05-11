Northern Lights Could Be Visible All Weekend Across New York

For the first time in years, a Severe Geomagnetic Storm Watch has been issued, and these storms should light up the skies across New York State.

The last time a Severe Geomagnetic Storm Watch was issued was back in 2005. These storms could also impact communications as well due to interference with satellites and radio waves.

The good news from the storms is that the solar winds should allow the southern line of the Northern Lights to drop into New York almost to the PA border.

Photo Credit: NOAA Photo Credit: NOAA loading...

WHAT IS THE AURORA BOREALIS?

The Northern Lights or Polar Lights happen when the light from the sun hits the magnetic fields of the Earth's atmosphere and produces a variety of colors.

WHEN CAN I SEE THE NORTHERN LIGHTS?

Usually, the best time to see Aurora Borealis is between November and February but it is possible to see it outside those times. Usually, the best time to see the Northern Lights is 9 pm and 2 am.

CAN I SEE THE NORTHERN LIGHTS WITH THE NAKED EYE?

Yes, you can, but what you see won't look like the photos you see on the internet. Cameras use a form of long exposure and this allows for the capture of colors and details that are impossible for the human eye to detect.

According to meteorologists the best time to see the Northern Lights this weekend will be near Lake Ontario.

