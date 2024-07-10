New York Man Wanted After Killing His Family, Blowing Up House

A man who grew up in New York is wanted for killing his wife and two children. He is wanted on Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution - First Degree Murder (3 Counts) and Arson of an Occupied Structure charges.

FBI FBI loading...

Fugitive Robert W. Fisher Wanted By FBI For Murder

Robert William Fisher is wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for allegedly killing his wife and two children, 12-year-old Brittney Fisher and 10-year-old Robert William Fisher, Jr. He then blew up their home in Scottsdale, Arizona, in April of 2001. He is considered armed and dangerous. Fisher has been on the run for almost 23 years.

Robert W. Fisher was born on April 13, 1961, in Brooklyn, according to Wikipedia. He grew up in New York City with his father William Fisher, his mother Jan Howell, and his two sisters. After his parents divorced in 1976, when he was 15 years old, Robert and his siblings went to live with their father in Scottsdale, Arizona. People close to Fisher said the divorce of his parents left him bitter and suffering from abandonment issues.

Fisher married his wife Mary in 1987. The marriage was an unhappy one as he was described as a control freak and cruel. A former neighbor of the family, Wade Rencsok, told CNN,

"They did not have a happy marriage. They screamed constantly. Everybody heard it. You could hear it in the house next door, and you never really heard him scream, which is weird. I mean he had a way about him, but you never heard him scream. You always heard his wife screaming. Things like, 'You're worthless. I could have done better than you. We should get a divorce.'"

Read More: 11 Most Wanted Armed and Dangerous Criminals In New York

FBI FBI loading...

Fisher is an avid outdoorsman who has ties to New York, New Mexico, and Florida. He is believed to be armed with several weapons including a high-powered rifle. He uses chewing tobacco heavily.

Date of Birth: April 13, 1961

Place of Birth: Brooklyn, New York

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Height: 6 feet

Weight: 190 pounds

Sex: Male

Race: White

Occupation: Surgical Catheter Technician, Respiratory Therapist, and Fireman

Scars and Marks: Surgical scars on his lower back

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Robert W. Fisher, DO NOT try to apprehend him. Contact the FBI Field Office in Phoenix, Arizona at (623) 466-1999 or online.

Get our free mobile app