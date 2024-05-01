New York State College Shuts Down Permanently

For the 2nd time in a year, a college in New York State has closed due to financial issues and declining enrollment.

This week leadership at Wells College announced that they will be closing down the college at the end of the semester.

The board of Trustees posted a letter on the college's website explaining why they decided to shut down the college and what students, alumni, and staff can expect over the next couple of days.

As trustees, we have a fiduciary responsibility to the institution; we have determined after a thorough review that the College does not have adequate financial resources to continue.

Wells College is located in Aurora, New York, and has been in operation since 1868.

It was last Spring semester that Cazenovia College announced that they would be shutting down.

It is with great sadness that I inform you that Cazenovia College will cease academic operations by the end of summer, 2023. The College will conduct business as usual for current students in the Spring 2023 semester. However, we will not enroll a new class to enter in Fall, 2023.

Cazenovia College stated that the impact of COVID-19 had on the student body along with more students taking time off or skipping college altogether, the college couldn't stay open financially.

