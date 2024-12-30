New Year’s Day Snowstorm Possible In New York

It looks like the start of 2025 will be a cold and snowy one across New York State.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of the state starting on January 1st and lasting until January 5th.

The will be a chance of heavy lake effect snow with up to 7 inches of snow. The Winter Storm Watch is in place for Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie Counties.

In central and Northern New York for places like Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis counties, The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch with a change of over a foot of snow in some places.

In Albany and downstate New York, the chance of snow will come starting on Thursday with up to 6 inches of snow possible for some areas.

Besdies a chance of snow to start of 2025, it looks like we are looking at historical cold temperatures to kickoff the new year across the state.

If you are traveling on New Year's Day, you could see some slowdowns due to the snow and weather conditions, make sure to giveyourself plenty of extra time to get to your destination.