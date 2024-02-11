New Record High Temperatures Recorded In New York State

The latest blast of warm weather across New York State led to several new record highs across the state.

The mini-spring weather this past week ended on Saturday but not before sending the high temperatures into record territory.

On Saturday, the high of 58 broke a record high that was set back in 1881.

Record highs were also recorded in central New York. New highs were set in Albany, Glenn Falls, and Poughkeepsie.

Hopefully, you had a chance to enjoy that warm weather because we will see a 180 turn as a snowstorm is set to move across the state.

Widespread snow is expected throughout the state with snow expected from Western New York all the way down to New York City.

