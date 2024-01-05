New Laws For 2024 In New York State

Today kicks off the new year and there are several new laws that go into effect across New York State.

2023 was a very busy year for the New York State government. Overall 682 bills were introduced passed by the legislative and signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Here are some of the new laws that are now in effect according to the New York State Senate website.

Bill A150 - This Bill raises the minimum age from 10 to 14 to operate an ATV.

Bill A3694A - Colleges will be required to post campus crime statistics on their websites and to investigate hate crimes. The institutions will also be responsible for informing students about how they plan to prevent hate crimes.

Bill A05821 - Under the new law, lifeguards at pools, beaches, and children’s camps can be 15 years old if they are directly supervised.

Bill S5913A - Requires menstrual products to be offered for free in non-public schools

Finally, as part of the New York State budget, the New York State minimum wage will increase again in 2024. The minimum wage will increase to 16.00 per hour for New York City, Long Island County, and Westchester County and increase to $15.00 per hour for the remainder of the state starting on January 1st.

You can see all the other bills and laws that are set to go into effect starting in less than a month here in New York State by clicking HERE.

While 682 bills were passed and signed into law, the Governor did veto 46 bills this year and there are currently 63 bills still waiting to be signed by the Governor.

