If you are looking for somewhere cool to have your next "date night" or family night out in Western New York, you need to check this place out.

This might be the most unique dining experience in Western New York, if not the entire state of New York.

El Punto Mexican Cantina not only offers amazing food, but they have the most unique dinning table for you to enjoy their food at.

They have repurposed a 1974 Volkswagen Bus into a dining table where you and your party can enjoy a great night out.

The bus is elevated on a platform in the middle of the dining room and can seat up to four people. The interior has been completely cleaned up and gives you a unique dining experience.

El Punto Mexican Cantina is located at 58 Webster Street in North Tonawanda.

You can also save some money on your next trip out there. El Punto is this week's "We Are Buffalo" dining deal. You can get a $50 gift card for only $25 while supplies last.

The deal goes on sale Friday morning (3/14/25) at 9 am. Click HERE to get all the details.

Where are some other cool places to grab lunch or dinner in Western New York? Do you have a favorite spot that offers something more than just a table and chain?

