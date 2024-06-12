Most Underrated Spot For Wings In Western New York?

There are two things that Buffalo is known for worldwide, Snow and wings.

If you ask a thousand people in Western New York where the best wings are, you will most likely get a thousand different answers. There are wing places on just about every corner here in Western New York.

We all know the "Big" names when it comes to wings. Bar-Bill, Anchor Bar, and Duffs to name a few.

Some people will tell you that Elmo's or Nine-Eleven has the best wings in the 716.

Well, I might have just found the most underrated place for wings and if you are a member of the Bills Mafia it has been right under our noses.

Over the weekend I had a chance to get a single order of wings at Prohibition 20/20 right near Highmark Stadium and they were amazing.

The wings were crispy, saucy, and just the right size. Plus the order came with celery and carrot sticks, which to me is the only true Buffalo way of serving wings.

I ordered the medium and they were plenty spicy for me, but if you are looking to try something different they have 20 different sauces you can try.

From Loganberry BBQ to Dill Pickle, wing adventurers will find something they like.

So next time you make a trip to check out the progress of the new Bills stadium, pop into Prohibition 20/20 and check out their wings. They might be the most underrated wings in all of Western New York.

