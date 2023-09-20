Another “Big Money” Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In New York

Monday night was a lucky night for someone in New York.

While no one claimed the $638 million dollar Powerball jackpot one lucky person matched enough of the numbers to be a big winner.

One ticket sold in New York matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball number which means they won $50,000.

This is the 8th time someone in New York has claimed the 3rd place Powerball prize in the past two drawings. Seven "Big Money" winning tickets were sold in New York from Saturday Night's drawing.

Monday Night's Powerball numbers were 2-21-26-40-42 with a Powerball number of 9.

Since no one claimed the Powerball jackpot, it has increased to $672 million dollars. The next Powerball drawing is on Wednesday night.

If you are looking for an edge when you buy your next lottery ticket, you might want to head to these stores. These were the three luckiest stores to buy lottery tickets from in New York State.

According to a study done by nbcnewyork.com These were the three luckiest stores to buy lottery tickets from in New York State.

The 3rd luckiest store chain for lottery tickets is Wegmans. They sold just under 300 big winning tickets since 2012.

Credit: Google Maps

The 2nd luckiest store chain is Tops. They have sold over 350 winning lottery tickets of $5000 or more since 2012.

Photo Credit: Google Maps

And now for the luckiest store chain to get your lottery ticket from:

7-11

large soda pop (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Yes, the convenience store chain has sold over 1,000 winning lottery tickets that had a jackpot of $5000 or more.

So if you are looking for all the competitive advantages when it comes to winning tonight's Mega Millions drawing, you may want to change your mind about where you buy your ticket from.

