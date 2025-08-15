Workers in New York State can expect to see another increase in their pay very soon.

The final minimum wage increase before a major change is coming in 2026 for workers across New York State.

Final Minimum Wage Increase In New York State

Starting on January 1st, 2026, the final minimum wage increase will happen in New York State.

The final .50 increase will bring the minimum wage to $17 per hour for workers in New York City and the surrounding area and $16 per hour for workers outside that area across New York State.

Major Change To Minimum Wage Coming In 2027

Starting on January 1st, 2027, the state's minimum wage will be based on a three-year rolling average of inflation across the state.

This will give minimum wage workers a wage that is based on the actual cost of goods and services.

Will Everyone Get The New Minimum Wage Increase?

It all depends on what job you have and where you live in New York State. Here is a breakdown of who will get what from the New York State website.

Minimum wage rates differ based on industry and region.

Fast food industry workers in NYC - $16.50

Fast food industry workers outside NYC - $15.50

Long Island & Westchester County - $16.50

All NYC employers - $16.50

Tipped workers - rates vary by region.

Remainder of New York State - $15.50

