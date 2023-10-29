Legendary Pub Set To Reopen In New York

After being closed down for several years, a legendary bar is set to re-open its doors under new ownership.

Growing up in West Seneca, I spent plenty of nights enjoying the music and food of Metzger's pub and now it is set to make a comeback.

Located at 4135 Seneca Street in West Seneca, Metzger's Pub first opened up in 1955 and under the stewardship of the Metzger family became a true local pub.

The place shut down due to health reasons of the owner several years ago and now new owners are looking to restore it to its former glory.

The new owners are looking at renovating the current building and according to Business First, will look at re-doing the apartments above the pub to start generating some income. They then plan to re-do the pub area and are hoping to bring back live music which was a staple of the old Metzger's Pub.

Hopefully, they will bring back 10-cent wings like they used to have way back in the day.

The new owners also own two other bar/restaurants in Western New York. They own Stroh’s Tavern on Lake Shore Road in Angola and Jokers Bar on Electric Avenue in Lackawanna.

