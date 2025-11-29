🔵 Over 50 Mega Millions winners in New York

🔵 Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow

🔵 Grand prize jackpot reaches $90 million for next drawing

There were no grand prize winners from the last Mega Millions drawing of November, but the good news is that there were plenty of winning tickets sold in New York State.

Mega Millions Winners In New York State

There were 13 4th-place winning tickets sold in New York State from last night's drawing. These tickets matched four out of five numbers but missed the Mega Ball number. These winners took home anywhere between $1000 and $2500 each based on each ticket's built-in Megaplier.

There were also 58 5th-place winning tickets sold in New York from Friday's Mega Millions drawing. Those tickets matched three out of five numbers and also had the Mega Ball number. Those tickets won between $400 and $2000 each, based on each ticket's built-in Megaplier.

Friday's Winning Mega Millions Numbers

Here were the winning numbers from last night's Mega Millions drawing: 6-7-13-39-48 with a Mega Ball of 04.

Did Anyone Win Last Night's Mega Millions Drawing?

There was no grand prize winner from Friday night' Mega Millions drawing. That means the jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday is up to $90 million dollars.

The Mega Millions is drawn every Tuesday and Friday night. Tickets are $5 each, and each ticket comes with a built-in Megaplier. This will increase the winning prize amount between 2x to 10x per ticket.

READ MORE: THERE ARE THE LUCKIEST STORES FOR LOTTERY PLAYERS IN NEW YORK STATE.