Iconic Western New York Store Now Open

Today is the day a lot of Western New Yorkers have been waiting for.

Today is the day that Mayer Brothers Cider Mill opens for the season. I know that a lot of Western New Yorkers have made it a tradition of heading out for a powder donut and some cider on opening day.

WHAT IS MAYER BROS?

Mayer Brothers is one of the oldest stores in Western New York. It has been family-owned and operated since 1852. They are the largest processor of cider in America.

WHERE IS MAYER BROS LOCATED?

The cider mill and bakery are located at 1540 Seneca Creed Road in West Seneca.

WHAT ARE MAYER BROS HOURS OF OPERATION?

The cider mill and bakery will be open 7 days a week. On opening day, August 14th, they will be open from 6 am until 8 pm.

WHAT PRODUCTS DOES MAYER BROS SELL?

This will be Mayer Bros' 172nd year in operation.

