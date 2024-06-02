Another Massive Solar Storm Could Impact All Of New York
Another massive solar storm is on the way to Earth this weekend and it could have an impact on all of New York State.
The storm emanated from the Sun earlier this week and is expected to impact the Earth's astrosphere on Friday Night.
The bad is that the solar winds could end up disrupting GPS and satellite connections. The signal from your phone or GPS unit could get weakened by the storm and you could end up losing service or have long lag times
The good news is that the storm could push the Southern boundary of the Northern Lights into New York State.
This happened a couple of weeks ago and most of New York State had a chance to see the Northern Lights.
The current solar cycle is expected to reach its peak this year and that will lead to more storms impacting the Earth's astrosphere.
