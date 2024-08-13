Massive Rebate Checks Headed To New Yorkers?

Soon New Yorkers will be running out to grab the mail.

According to their website, The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance will mail out STAR rebate checks over the next several months.

The School Tax Relief program or STAR program offers property tax relief to eligible New York State homeowners.

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

There are two ways that you can become eligible for a STAR rebate:

If you are eligible and enrolled in the STAR program, you’ll receive your benefit each year in one of two ways:

STAR credit . If you are registered for the STAR credit, the Tax Department will issue your STAR benefit via check or direct deposit. You can receive the STAR credit if you own your home and it's your primary residence and the combined income of the owners and the owners’ spouses is $500,000 or less.

STAR exemption: a reduction on your school tax bill. If you’ve been receiving the STAR exemption since 2015, you can continue to receive it for the same primary residence. Note: The STAR exemption is no longer available to new homeowners.

On average STAR rebate checks will be between $100 and $1400 dollars depending on where you live and what school district you are in.

You can look up the expected STAR rebate delivery time for your school district and county HERE.

Get our free mobile app

Own A Private Waterfall In New York You have a chance to buy over 50 acres of land that includes its own private waterfall. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

10 Weird Tax Write Offs In New York The IRS Says Is Legal Here’s a look at 10 of the most unusual tax deductions the IRS has allowed according to AARP Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler