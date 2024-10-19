Massive November Snow Storm Possible In New York

Enjoy this mini warmup across New York because a massive arctic front is headed our way and it could bring plenty of snow with it.

The latest long-range weather models are calling for a very cold Halloween and with this arctic chill is a chance to see some significant snow in parts of New York State.

According to this model, the Central and Northern parts of the state would be impacted the most and it could come as early as Halloween night.

The good news is that this model pushes a lot of the snow East of New York into the ski resorts of Vermont. So if you are into skiing and snowboarding this is some good news.

The other good news is that some forecasters think that a developing "La Nina" could end up bringing some above-average temperatures to New York at the end of 2024 and into 2025.

It is still a little too early to tell but we might end up having the mild winter we were not predicting a couple of months ago.

