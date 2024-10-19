Massive November Snow Storm Possible In New York
Enjoy this mini warmup across New York because a massive arctic front is headed our way and it could bring plenty of snow with it.
The latest long-range weather models are calling for a very cold Halloween and with this arctic chill is a chance to see some significant snow in parts of New York State.
READ MORE: NEW YORK RECEIVED FIRST MEASURABLE SNOW OF THE 2024-25 WINTER SEASON. [PHOTOS]
According to this model, the Central and Northern parts of the state would be impacted the most and it could come as early as Halloween night.
Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields
READ MORE: THIS NEW YORK TOWN COULD BE THE EPICENTER OF MASSIVE BLIZZARD THIS WINTER
The other good news is that some forecasters think that a developing "La Nina" could end up bringing some above-average temperatures to New York at the end of 2024 and into 2025.
It is still a little too early to tell but we might end up having the mild winter we were not predicting a couple of months ago.
5 Snowiest Days In New York State History
Gallery Credit: Dave fields