New York Town Could Be Epicenter For Massive Blizzard

As we get through a cold start to this week, now is the time to start thinking about the winter.

Meteorologist Mark Margavage's very early prediction made earlier this year is calling for a chance of some massive lake-effect snow next winter with Hamburg, New York being right in the epicenter of it all.

He is calling for the current El Nino system that has brought warmer than normal temperatures and much less snow than average this past Winter to collapse and that could lead to a La Nina taking over.


As a resident of Hamburg, I do not want to hear this news.

I have already been through too many massive snowstorms that dumped several feet of snow in my neighborhood over the past couple of years.

I don't need another 7-10 feet of snow piling up again!

Let's hope this early prediction is not spot on and we will the average amount of snow in Western New York in 2024-25.

