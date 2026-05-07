Once again, Hollywood is coming back to Western New York with Mario Lopez set to return to the 716 to film a new movie.

Mario Lopez And Tony Danza To Film New Movie In Western New York

Many people have started to call Western New York the Hollywood of the East as more and more movie productions are coming to the 716 to film movies.

Western New York is already a favorite location for producers of Christmas movies for the Hallmark Channel and Great American Family channel, and once again, they are coming to Western New York.

The latest news is that Mario Lopez, who was in Western New York last year to film a Christmas movie, will return this June to film another one. This new movie is expected to also star Tony Danza, who had to pull out of a Christmas movie last year due to a schedule conflict.

READ MORE: CHRISTMAS MOVIES THAT HAVE BEEN FILMED HERE IN WESTERN NEW YORK

"A Christmas Spark," starring Lopez, was shot in East Aurora and Lancaster and aired as part of Great American Family's "Great American Christmas" lineup in 2025.

Of course, the big movie last year was the Hallmark Channel's A Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story, which was shot all around Western New York, including at the old Highmark Stadium. Many members of Bills Mafia had a chance to be extras in that movie, so it was awesome to see so much Buffalo in one movie.

Of course it is not just Christmas movies that have been filmed here in Western New York.