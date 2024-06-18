Buffalo Pizzeria Set To Open Third Another Location
Pizza lovers in Western New York will have a smile on their faces all this week after news came out that this popular pizzeria is set to open up a new location.
READ MORE: CHECK OUT THE MOST UNDERRATED SPOT FOR WINGS IN WESTERN NEW YORK
It is never a bad thing when a good local business announces that they are expanding.
Currently, Macy's Place Pizza has a location in Cheektowaga and one in Kenmore.
They are known for creating some fun and unusual pizza and wing combos. It was a couple of years ago the chefs at Macy's Place Pizzeria came up with a Thanksgiving pizza that came with all the trimmings.
Recently they posted about a new wing flavor "Chocolate Bourbon"
You can check out all of Macy's Place has to offer by clicking HERE.
READ MORE: IS THIS THE PLACE TO FIND THE BEST PIZZA IN ALL OF WESTERN NEW YORK? THE ANSWER MIGHT SHOCK YOU!
Macy's Place Pizzeria isn't the only restaurant in Western New York to add a new location in 2024.
Mr. Sizzle announced they would be opening up in the old Juicy Burger Bar location in Hamburg this year.
This is right up the road from where the Buffalo Burger Bros opened up their first
5 Most Underrated Pizzerias In Western New York
Gallery Credit: Google Maps
5 Underrated French Onion Soups in Western New York
5 Most Underrated Beef on Weck Spots in WNY