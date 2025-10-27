If you are looking to be the next big lottery winner, this might be the week that you go out and get some tickets. The jackpots for the Powerball and Mega Millions combined to reach over $1 billion dollars.

Powerball Jackpot Reaches $358 Million Dollars

Tonight is your first chance to win big with the Powerball drawing. The jackpot for tonight's drawing is up to $358 million dollars with the lump sum take-home amount being $170.7 million dollars.

The Powerball drawing is held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday night at 11 pm. Tickets are $2 each or $3 for a ticket with the Powerball that increases your prize amount if you win. You need to buy your tickets before 10 pm on the night of the drawing to be in it to win it.

Mega Millions Jackpot Now At $714 Million Dollars

There hasn't been a Mega Millions grand prize winner since June 27th, when one ticket won the $348 million dollar jackpot. The $714 million dollar prize dwarfs the current record for the largest lottery jackpot ever won in New York State. That record current sits at $476 million dollars and was won by Johnnie Taylor back in April of 2023.

The Mega Millions is drawn every Tuesday and Friday night. Tickets are $5 each, and each ticket comes with a built-in Megaplier that doubles, triples, quadruples, or increases your prize amount by 5 or 10 times the amount.

The Mega Millions is drawn at 11 pm and you need to have your ticket purchased by 10 pm on the night of the drawing for your chance to win.

