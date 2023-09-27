3 “Big Money” Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In New York

There are three very happy people living in New York this morning.

While no one claimed the Powerball grand prize last night, three tickets sold in New York State matched enough numbers to claim some big-time money.

According to the New York State Lottery, three tickets sold in New York matched 4 out of 5 numbers and the Powerball number which means each ticket won $50,000.

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

Last night's winning Powerball numbers were 10-12-22-36-50 with the Powerball number of 4.

Since no one claimed the $785 million dollar grand prize the jackpot has increased to $835 million dollars for Wednesday's Powerball drawing.

Right now between the Powerball and Mega Millions, you have a chance to win over $1 billion dollars with the grand prizes. The current Mega Millions jackpot is $230 million dollars.

EXTRA: THESE ARE THE MOST COMMONLY DRAWN MEGA MILLIONS NUMBERS

According to a study done by nbcnewyork.com, there is one store in the state that has sold more winning lottery tickets than any other chain of stores.

Before we get to the luckiest, looking at this list, there are a couple of great alternatives to go and get a lottery ticket from.

The 3rd luckiest store chain for lottery tickets is Wegmans. They sold 281 big winning tickets since 2012.

The 2nd luckiest store chain is Tops. They have sold over 350 winning lottery tickets of $5000 or more since 2012.

And now for the luckiest store chain to get your lottery ticket from:

7-11

Yes, the convenience store chain has sold over 1,000 winning lottery tickets that had a jackpot of $5000 or more.

So if you are looking for all the competitive advantages when it comes to winning the lottery, you may want to change your mind about where you buy your ticket from.

Heck, you might even want to buy a ticket from each store chain to help your chances of winning.

