Warm Lake Temperatures Bring Massive Snow To New York?

As we get ready for our first lake effect snow across New York State this week, is it just a preview of what we could expect this winter?

The biggest issue when it comes to lake effect snow is the temperature of the lakes. Currently, both Lake Erie and Lake Ontario are well above freezing and anytime a cold front moves across the lakes, there is a chance of lake-effect snow developing.

WHAT IS LAKE EFFECT SNOW?

WHERE DOES LAKE EFFECT SNOW HAPPEN?

Here in New York most of the lake effect snow happens on the shorelines of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Because of the size of the great lakes, there is more chance for lake effect snow to happen over a bigger area.

This week we have a Lake Effect Snow Warning in place for parts of New York until Wednesday Morning. There could be snow totals as high as 20 inches or more over the next 48 hours.

Last year Buffalo was hit with two lake-effect snow storms. One in November and one in December. Check out some photos from those storms below.

