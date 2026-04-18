With prices of EVERYTHING on the rise, most people are looking for a deal. Here is some good news: this week, you can grab a great deal and enjoy the best pizza buffet in Western New York.

Best Pizza Buffet In Western New York

If you are looking for great food at a great price, make plans to visit La Hacienda Brighton in Tonawanda. They have been a Buffalo fixture since 1977 and are now offering an amazing Pizza Buffet.

Every day, you can get all you can eat Pizza, soup, and salad for just $14.99 per person. The all-you-can-eat pizza buffet is full of amazing pizzas, homemade soups, and salad with plenty of toppings to choose from.

The all-you-can-eat pizza buffet is available Monday-Saturday from 10 am until 3 pm and on Sundays from 10 am until 7 pm.

Biggest Pizza In Western New York

On top of having an amazing all-you-can-eat pizza buffet, La Hacienda Brighton also makes one of the largest pizzas in the entire 716. If you, and up to three friends, can finish it before time runs out, you get to eat for free.

I will warn you, this "Beast" of a pizza is equal to over four large pizzas! Take the challenge if you dare!

Get Your Half-Off Deal This Week From La Hacienda Brighton

This Friday morning, you can get a $50 gift card for just $25 while supplies last. Our "We Are Buffalo" deal will go live on Friday at 7:16 am.

READ MORE: HERE ARE SOME "MUST TRY" RESTAURANTS IN WESTERN NEW YORK

Click the link below to grab yours before it sells out.