23 shelter dogs in Western New York will have a 2nd chance at life thanks to Buffalo Bills superstar Khalil Shakir. The Bills' wide receiver and his family paid the fees to save 23 dogs from being euthanized.

Buffalo Bills Superstar Saves 23 Shelter Dogs In Western New York

Shakir, along with his wife and daughter, paid the fees for 23 dogs at Nickle City Canine Rescue to keep the dogs from being euthanized. Those dogs are now up for adoption through the canine rescue.

This is the 2nd time Shakir and his family stepped up to help dogs in need. Last year he paid the fees for 19 dogs, so they would avoid being euthanized. So in total, Shakir has saved the lives of 42 dogs over the past couple of years.

Buffalo Bills Offseason Schedule

Khalil Shakir and his family were in town as the Bills are going through their offseason training activities, or OTAs. The next round of workouts starts later this month.

May 18th to June 11th - Phase Three

This is where teams can hold OTAs, where the team can practice 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills, but no live contact is allowed.

The Bills will hold their Mandatory Minicamp from June 9th to June 11th.

The players will then have about a month off before they return to St. John Fisher University for training camp.

READ MORE: HERE IS HOW NFL EXPERTS GRADED THE BUFFALO BILLS 2026 NFL DRAFT

The Bills are expected to have their first football event at the new Highmark Stadium on August 8th when they host fans for the annual Blue/Red Scrimmage.