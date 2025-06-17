It is good to be Josh Allen, but it might be better to be the tax collector in New York State.

Josh Allen Signs Record Deal With Buffalo Bills

This offseason, Bills QB Josh Allen set a new NFL record by signing a 6-year deal worth $330 million dollars. $250 million of that money was guaranteed, which means that no matter what happens with his career, he will make that money.

Of course, just like everyone else, Allen has to pay taxes on that money, and you won't believe how much New York State takes.

How Does Josh Allen Pay In Taxes?

According to the Instagram account _mlfootball, Allen will end up paying over $27 million in taxes this year. Over $20 million will go to the Federal Government, while almost $6 million goes to New York State.

Of course, this is just the amount that Allen makes as an NFL football player with the Buffalo Bills.

He is also one of the most marketable NFL players in the league. Just this year alone, he signed a national commercial deal with Snickers and Natrol Sleep & Restore. Check out the latest spot that will be airing nationwide this year.

