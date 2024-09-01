Look Inside Josh Allen’s West Seneca Mansion [PHOTOS]
The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to kick off the 2024 NFL season and the good news is that they will do that at home against the Arizona Cardinals.
That means the players will have the luxury of staying at their own homes leading up to the season opener.
Josh Allen will have plenty of space to stretch out when he is at home before the game.
A local realtor recently posted photos of his mansion in West Seneca, which looks amazing.
Of course, that isn't the only mansion that Allen owns. Before the state of last season, Allen plucked down just over $7 million dollars for a mansion in his home state of California.
As for the Buffalo Bills, many experts wonder how Allen will do without his two best receivers from last season.
Here is how I think the season will play out.
WEEK 1 - Home - Arizona Cardinals
The Bills open up the season against a tough offense that will test the secondary. I think they will have no issues scoring so the Bills win in a shoot-out 38-31.
WEEK 2 - AWAY - Miami Dolphins
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is 1-6 in his career against the Bills and in Primetime, the Bills defense will once again rise to the occasion and the Bills win 35-17.
WEEK 3 - HOME - Jacksonville Jaguars
The Bills look for some revenge for last season's London game and beat the Jags 28-17
WEEK 4 - AWAY - Baltimore Ravens
The Bills take their 1st loss of the season. Lamar Jackson runs for a touchdown while throwing two others as the Ravens beat the Bills 35-28.
WEEK 5 - AWAY - Houston Texans
Josh Allen proves he didn't need Stefon Diggs to win as the Bills win 42-28.
WEEK 6 - AWAY - New York Jets
In a shock, the Jets cruise past the Bills behind vintage Aaron Rogers. Jets win 28-13
WEEK 7 - HOME - Tennessee Titans
The Bills give the mafia a scare as they lose two in a row to AFC opponents. Tennessee pull off a Music City Miracle in Buffalo to win 35-34
WEEK 8 - AWAY - Seattle Seahawks
The Bills get back in the win column with a win on the West Coast. Josh Allen enters MVP talks by throwing for 5 TDs and running for 1 more. Bills win 42-10
WEEK 9 - HOME - Miami Dolphins
The Bills get some help from the snow as they beat the Dolphins 21-3
WEEK 10 - AWAY - Indianapolis Colts
The Bills win streak continues as they Bills become the best show on turf for a week and down the Colts 35-13.
WEEK 11 - HOME - Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs return to Highmark Stadium and just like in the playoffs edge out the Bills. Chiefs win 28-24
WEEK 12 - BYE
WEEK 13 - HOME - San Francisco 49ers
In a Super Bowl preview, the Bills beat the 49ers 24-17
WEEK 14 - AWAY - LA Rams
The West Coast proves to be good for the Bills as they beat the Rams 35-17
WEEK 15 - AWAY - Detroit Lions
In a tough matchup, the Bills lose a nail-biter 17-14 when the Lions kickers makes the game-winning kick as time runs out.
WEEK 16 - HOME - New England Patriots
The Bills run to the AFC Crown continues with a win over the Pats 28-10
WEEK 17 - HOME - New York Jets
Aaron Rogers looks like a 40+ year old as the Bills defense sack the Hall of Fame QB 7 times. Bills win 28-17
WEEK 18 - AWAY - New England Patriots
The Bills take home the AFC East crown and the #2 overall seed in the AFC as they win 35-3 to wrap up the regular season.
Overall the Bills will be 12-5 and will be AFC East champs for the 5th straight year.
