Look Inside Josh Allen&#8217;s West Seneca Mansion [PHOTOS]

Look Inside Josh Allen’s West Seneca Mansion [PHOTOS]

Photo Credit: Getty/Canva

The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to kick off the 2024 NFL season and the good news is that they will do that at home against the Arizona Cardinals.

That means the players will have the luxury of staying at their own homes leading up to the season opener.

READ MORE: LANCASTER HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL REACTS TO JOE ANDREESSEN MAKING BILLS ROSTER

Josh Allen will have plenty of space to stretch out when he is at home before the game.

A local realtor recently posted photos of his mansion in West Seneca, which looks amazing.

Photo Credit: Facebook
loading...

Of course, that isn't the only mansion that Allen owns. Before the state of last season, Allen plucked down just over $7 million dollars for a mansion in his home state of California.

Take A Peek Inside Josh Allen's New $7.2 Million Dollar Mansion [PHOTOS]

Take A Peek Inside Josh Allen's New $7.2 Million Dollar Mansion

Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

As for the Buffalo Bills, many experts wonder how Allen will do without his two best receivers from last season.

 

READ MORE: BUFFALO BILLS GREATS WHO DIDN'T LOOK GOOD IN DIFFERENT UNIFORMS

Here is how I think the season will play out.

WEEK 1 - Home - Arizona Cardinals

The Bills open up the season against a tough offense that will test the secondary. I think they will have no issues scoring so the Bills win in a shoot-out 38-31.

Getty Images
loading...

WEEK 2 - AWAY - Miami Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is 1-6 in his career against the Bills and in Primetime, the Bills defense will once again rise to the occasion and the Bills win 35-17.

Getty Images
loading...

WEEK 3 - HOME - Jacksonville Jaguars

The Bills look for some revenge for last season's London game and beat the Jags 28-17

Getty Images
loading...

WEEK 4 - AWAY - Baltimore Ravens

The Bills take their 1st loss of the season. Lamar Jackson runs for a touchdown while throwing two others as the Ravens beat the Bills 35-28.

Getty Images
loading...

WEEK 5 - AWAY - Houston Texans

Josh Allen proves he didn't need Stefon Diggs to win as the Bills win 42-28.

Getty Images
loading...

WEEK 6 - AWAY - New York Jets

In a shock, the Jets cruise past the Bills behind vintage Aaron Rogers. Jets win 28-13

Getty Images
loading...

WEEK 7 - HOME - Tennessee Titans

The Bills give the mafia a scare as they lose two in a row to AFC opponents. Tennessee pull off a Music City Miracle in Buffalo to win 35-34

Getty Images
loading...

WEEK 8 - AWAY - Seattle Seahawks

The Bills get back in the win column with a win on the West Coast. Josh Allen enters MVP talks by throwing for 5 TDs and running for 1 more. Bills win 42-10

Getty Images
loading...

WEEK 9 - HOME - Miami Dolphins

The Bills get some help from the snow as they beat the Dolphins 21-3

Getty Images
loading...

WEEK 10 - AWAY - Indianapolis Colts

The Bills win streak continues as they Bills become the best show on turf for a week and down the Colts 35-13.

Getty Images
loading...

WEEK 11 - HOME - Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs return to Highmark Stadium and just like in the playoffs edge out the Bills. Chiefs win 28-24

Getty Images
loading...

WEEK 12 - BYE

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

WEEK 13 - HOME - San Francisco 49ers

In a Super Bowl preview, the Bills beat the 49ers 24-17

Getty Images
loading...

WEEK 14 - AWAY - LA Rams

The West Coast proves to be good for the Bills as they beat the Rams 35-17

Getty Images
loading...

WEEK 15 - AWAY - Detroit Lions

In a tough matchup, the Bills lose a nail-biter 17-14 when the Lions kickers makes the game-winning kick as time runs out.

Getty Images
loading...

WEEK 16 - HOME - New England Patriots

The Bills run to the AFC Crown continues with a win over the Pats 28-10

Getty Images
loading...

WEEK 17 - HOME - New York Jets

Aaron Rogers looks like a 40+ year old as the Bills defense sack the Hall of Fame QB 7 times. Bills win 28-17

Getty Images
loading...

WEEK 18 - AWAY - New England Patriots

The Bills take home the AFC East crown and the #2 overall seed in the AFC as they win 35-3 to wrap up the regular season.

Getty Images
loading...

Overall the Bills will be 12-5 and will be AFC East champs for the 5th straight year.

Buffalo Bills Themed Beers For Your Tailgate

These are brews you will want for your next Bills tailgate.

Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Check Out The 11 Most Underrated Bills Offensive Players In The Past 30 Years

The Buffalo Bills have has some amazing players over the years. We all know the superstars so we wanted to put the role players in the spotlight with this list.

Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Check Out The 11 Most Underrated Bills Defensive Players In The Past 30 Years

I wanted to comb past the amazing defenses the Bills have had over the past 30 years and put the spotlight on some stellar role players who help lead the team to the playoffs and beyond. We are talking about players that maybe didn't get lots of love from the National media or made tons of Pro bowls, but we were still proud that they were part of the team.

Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Filed Under: Buffalo Buzz, Buffalo Sports
Categories: News in New York