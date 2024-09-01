Look Inside Josh Allen’s West Seneca Mansion [PHOTOS]

The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to kick off the 2024 NFL season and the good news is that they will do that at home against the Arizona Cardinals.

That means the players will have the luxury of staying at their own homes leading up to the season opener.

Josh Allen will have plenty of space to stretch out when he is at home before the game.

A local realtor recently posted photos of his mansion in West Seneca, which looks amazing.

Of course, that isn't the only mansion that Allen owns. Before the state of last season, Allen plucked down just over $7 million dollars for a mansion in his home state of California.

As for the Buffalo Bills, many experts wonder how Allen will do without his two best receivers from last season.

Here is how I think the season will play out.

WEEK 1 - Home - Arizona Cardinals

The Bills open up the season against a tough offense that will test the secondary. I think they will have no issues scoring so the Bills win in a shoot-out 38-31.

Buffalo Bills v Arizona Cardinals Getty Images loading...

WEEK 2 - AWAY - Miami Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is 1-6 in his career against the Bills and in Primetime, the Bills defense will once again rise to the occasion and the Bills win 35-17.

Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins Getty Images loading...

WEEK 3 - HOME - Jacksonville Jaguars

The Bills look for some revenge for last season's London game and beat the Jags 28-17

Jacksonville Jaguars v Buffalo Bills Getty Images loading...

WEEK 4 - AWAY - Baltimore Ravens

The Bills take their 1st loss of the season. Lamar Jackson runs for a touchdown while throwing two others as the Ravens beat the Bills 35-28.

Buffalo Bills v Baltimore Ravens Getty Images loading...

WEEK 5 - AWAY - Houston Texans

Josh Allen proves he didn't need Stefon Diggs to win as the Bills win 42-28.

Houston Texans v Buffalo Bills Getty Images loading...

WEEK 6 - AWAY - New York Jets

In a shock, the Jets cruise past the Bills behind vintage Aaron Rogers. Jets win 28-13

New York Jets v Buffalo Bills Getty Images loading...

WEEK 7 - HOME - Tennessee Titans

The Bills give the mafia a scare as they lose two in a row to AFC opponents. Tennessee pull off a Music City Miracle in Buffalo to win 35-34

Tennessee Titans v Buffalo Bills Getty Images loading...

WEEK 8 - AWAY - Seattle Seahawks

The Bills get back in the win column with a win on the West Coast. Josh Allen enters MVP talks by throwing for 5 TDs and running for 1 more. Bills win 42-10

Seattle Seahawks v Buffalo Bills Getty Images loading...

WEEK 9 - HOME - Miami Dolphins

The Bills get some help from the snow as they beat the Dolphins 21-3

Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills Getty Images loading...

WEEK 10 - AWAY - Indianapolis Colts

The Bills win streak continues as they Bills become the best show on turf for a week and down the Colts 35-13.

Indianapolis Colts v Buffalo Bills Getty Images loading...

WEEK 11 - HOME - Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs return to Highmark Stadium and just like in the playoffs edge out the Bills. Chiefs win 28-24

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills Getty Images loading...

WEEK 12 - BYE

WEEK 13 - HOME - San Francisco 49ers

In a Super Bowl preview, the Bills beat the 49ers 24-17

Buffalo Bills v San Francisco 49ers Getty Images loading...

WEEK 14 - AWAY - LA Rams

The West Coast proves to be good for the Bills as they beat the Rams 35-17

Buffalo Bills v Los Angeles Rams Getty Images loading...

WEEK 15 - AWAY - Detroit Lions

In a tough matchup, the Bills lose a nail-biter 17-14 when the Lions kickers makes the game-winning kick as time runs out.

Buffalo Bills v Detroit Lions Getty Images loading...

WEEK 16 - HOME - New England Patriots

The Bills run to the AFC Crown continues with a win over the Pats 28-10

New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills Getty Images loading...

WEEK 17 - HOME - New York Jets

Aaron Rogers looks like a 40+ year old as the Bills defense sack the Hall of Fame QB 7 times. Bills win 28-17

Buffalo Bills v New York Jets Getty Images loading...

WEEK 18 - AWAY - New England Patriots

The Bills take home the AFC East crown and the #2 overall seed in the AFC as they win 35-3 to wrap up the regular season.

Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots Getty Images loading...

Overall the Bills will be 12-5 and will be AFC East champs for the 5th straight year.

