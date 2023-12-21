ICYMI: Take A Look At Josh Allen’s Million Dollar Mansion

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen has been playing very well since the Buffalo's bye week.

Could it be because he had a chance to lay low in his $7.2 million dollar California mansion?

Josh bought the new home during the offseason and it seems like the perfect place to relax.

The home is located in Dana Point, California which is about 4 and a half hours North of his hometown of Firebaugh, California.

According to the Zillow listing, Josh's mansion has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and has over 2800 square feet of living space. The home is located in the exclusive gated community of Monarch Bay.

Along with plenty of space to live and entertain, the home also features floor-to-ceiling glass windows in the living room that opens to the backyard. The home is located close to the beach and has a ton of features as well. The backyard backs up to Monarch Bay’s private park with an access gate directly from the backyard.

One of the perks of living in the gated community is that there is a private golf course located inside. Allen has been known for his love of golf over the past several years, so it is safe to assume he will get a lot of use of that course over the offseason.

Even better for Allen is that he ended up paying less than the asking price! The home was listed for $7.5 million dollars, so even in a hot real estate market, Allen eluded paying top dollar like he does linebackers on gameday.

Take a peek inside QB1's California digs.

