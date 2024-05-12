Buffalo’s Josh Allen Makes Surprise Visit To Stadium Workers

Buffalo Bills' QB1 has have a very busy week and no it had nothing to do with football.

Then Allen decided to keep a quick peak at how construction is going at the new Bills stadium. He surprised some of the construction workers on the job.

Allen might also be in town to help work out with some of the newest Buffalo Bills. The Bills are set to hold their rookie mini-camp this weekend.

The coaches and front office will get a chance to see the players they drafted and signed in April on the field for the first time.

The Bills offseason is broken up into three phases. Phase 1 kicked off on April 15th with players allowed to workout and rehab at the team's facility.

Phase 2 last over the next three week were teams can hold limited on-field workouts.

Phase 3 begins on May 20th and allows for 10 days of team practices. There cannot be any live contact during this phase.

All of these OTAs are voluntary for players. All players will have to report for the team's veterans' minicamp in June.

