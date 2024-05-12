Buffalo&#8217;s Josh Allen Makes Surprise Visit To Stadium Workers

Buffalo’s Josh Allen Makes Surprise Visit To Stadium Workers

Photo Credit: Getty/Canva

Buffalo Bills' QB1 has have a very busy week and no it had nothing to do with football.


READ MORE: JOSH ALLEN'S EX-GIRLFRIENDS OPENS UP ABOUT 10 YEAR REALATIONSHIP

Then Allen decided to keep a quick peak at how construction is going at the new Bills stadium. He surprised some of the construction workers on the job.

Allen might also be in town to help work out with some of the newest Buffalo Bills. The Bills are set to hold their rookie mini-camp this weekend.

READ MORE: WHEN WILL THE BILLS 2024-25 SCHEDULE BE RELEASED? 

The coaches and front office will get a chance to see the players they drafted and signed in April on the field for the first time.

The Bills offseason is broken up into three phases. Phase 1 kicked off on April 15th with players allowed to workout and rehab at the team's facility.

Phase 2 last over the next three week were teams can hold limited on-field workouts.

Phase 3 begins on May 20th and allows for 10 days of team practices. There cannot be any live contact during this phase.

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

All of these OTAs are voluntary for players. All players will have to report for the team's veterans' minicamp in June.

6 Names Western New Yorkers Call Bills Stadium

The Buffalo Bills have been around for a long time and ever since they moved to Orchard Park, Western New Yorkers have called the stadium several different names.

Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Buffalo Bills Themed Beers For Your Tailgate

These are brews you will want for your next Bills tailgate.

Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Buffalo Bills Players Who Had Their Own Cereals

Today is a breakfast lover's dream it is National Cereal Day and if you want to celebrate with some Buffalo Bills players, you will have plenty of choices. 

Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Categories: Contests, News in New York

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM