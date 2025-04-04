Bills Superstar Lists Home For Sale In Buffalo, New York

This is not great news for Bills Mafia. James Cook has made a major move that could signal the end of his time here in Buffalo.

Cook is entering the final year of his contract with the Bills, and it seems like the two sides are far apart when it comes to a new deal. Rumors have surfaced that Cook is looking for a deal that would pay him around $15 million a year.

The Bills are looking for a more team-friendly deal and the two sides are currently at an impasse when it comes to a new deal.

Cook has made a move that might show how he feels about staying in Buffalo. According to several reports, Cook has listed his Orchard Park home for sale.

The Bills drafted Cook in the 2nd round of the 2022 draft, and he is the only player from that draft still on the team who has not received a contract extension.