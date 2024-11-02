Is This The Luckiest Lottery Store In New York?

If you dream about hitting it big and taking home millions and millions of dollars from the lottery, there is one store that you might want to make a trip to.

Is this store the luckiest store in New York to buy a lottery ticket from?

According to the New York State Lottery's website, there have been 6 "Big Money" winning lottery tickets sold this month alone at "Smokes for Less" in Newburgh, New York.

The winning this month started on October 2nd when a 2nd place $1 million dollar Mega Millions ticket was sold at the store.

It was just four days later when a 3rd place $$50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at the same location.

The winning wasn't done yet. Just two days later a Top Prize winning Take 5 Lottery ticket was sold there.

Three days later, a Top Prize winning "Cash 4 Life" ticket was sold there.

There was a bit of a lull after that winner. It was a whole week before another 3rd place winning Powerball ticket was sold at the store.

It was another week before another Top Prize winning Take 5 Lottery ticket was sold at the store.

The store has also sold 6 million dollar winning Powerball tickets since November 2023.

So if you are looking to hit it big, it might be worth making the drive out to Newburgh and stop by and get your next ticket from Smoke 4 Less.

You can get directions to the store HERE.