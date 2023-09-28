Is New York Expecting A “Mild” Winter?

While we are still weeks away from knowing how the winter weather is going to be this year, there is some good news.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo recently posted a very early outlook and this is good news if you are not a fan of cold and snow.

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

Looking at their post, we could end up having a much milder winter across New York due to the current El Nino that impacting the Northern part of the United States.

The warmer temps could also mean we have less lake effect snow across the state as well.

Here is a look at some other long-range forecasts for this winter in New York.

OLD FARMER'S ALMANAC WINTER 2023-24 FORECAST

The Old Farmer's Almanac is calling for a much cooler winter this year compared to last year. The "El Nino" that has formed in the Pacific will bring a change in the weather across New York compared to last year.

There are indications that an El Niño (an unusually high-water temperature off the Pacific Coast of South America), will be brewing in the latter half of 2023, lasting into the winter of 2024. If we consider that alongside our tried-and-true forecast formula, it means that cold temperatures should prevail throughout the country and bring snow, sleet, and ice.

DIRECT WINTER FORECAST 2023-24

Direct Weather is also calling for a much cooler and snowier winter than last year here in New York. Check out this video that shows more precipitation and below-average temperature across New York State.

SNOWCHANCE WINTER FORECAST 2023-24

The website snowchance.com is calling for lots of snow from November all the way through April in Western New York. According to the site, there is a good chance of "Winter Storm" conditions in November before coming back down to more normal averages of snow in December and January.

photo courtsey snowchance.com photo courtesy snowchance.com loading...

Again it is still VERY early for a true winter prediction but it looks like it might just be a crazy couple of months across the state.

Check out some photos from the Thanksgiving and Christmas snowstorms that hit New York State last winter.

