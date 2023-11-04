Is It Illegal To Warm Up Car In New York?

Bitter cold weather is on the way across New York and no one ever wants to hop into their vehicle and drive to work or school inside a cold ride.

Many New Yorkers will run out to their driveway or to the street and turn on their vehicle to let it warm up before they go off on their daily commute.

But is it legal to warm up your vehicle and let it run with no one inside in New York State? The answer is no.

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

According to New York State Law 1210. It is illegal for you to leave your car running and idling if it is unattended.

§ 1210. Unattended motor vehicle. (a) No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle shall permit it to stand unattended without first stopping the engine, locking the ignition, removing the key from the vehicle, and effectively setting the brake thereon and, when standing upon any grade, turning the front wheels to the curb or side of the highway, provided, however, the provision for removing the key from the vehicle shall not require the removal of keys hidden from sight about the vehicle for convenience or emergency.

Now there are some expectations. If your car has a remote starter, then you can warm it up and let it idle since the keys are not in the ignition. Also, you can let your car run while you are clearing off the snow and ice. Technically the car is vacant, but since you are right next to it clearing off snow and ice, it is not unattended.

Get our free mobile app

While most times you will not get a ticket if you warm up your car, there is a chance you could. if you do you could face a fine of up to $150 per offense and you could face up to 15 days in jail.

Is a nice and toasty ride to work or school worth it?

5 Snowiest Days In New York State History Here are the Top 5 snowiest days in New York State history. Gallery Credit: Dave fields

Best Rated Snow Plow Services In Western New York Now is the time to plan for snow in Western New York. Check out the best-rated snow removal services in Western New York according to Yelp! Gallery Credit: Dave fields