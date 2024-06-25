Hundreds Of Lighting Strikes Hit This Town In New York

A massive storm front moved across New York State this morning leading to severe thunderstorms across much of the state.

The system moved in from the Northwest and started in near Buffalo, New York before sweeping across to Central and Eastern New York.

Residents in Western New York woke up to loud thunder booms and heavy downpours all before 5 am.

The good news is that the majority of the thunderstorms should be over and done with but with hot and humid conditions today, pop-up storms are still possible and much of the state is still under a marginal to slight risk of storms through this evening.

