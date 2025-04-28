They're HEEEERRREEEE, well, almost. New York State is bracing for a massive invasion over the next couple of weeks.

Massive Bird Invasion On The Way To New York State

Get ready to see thousands and thousands of hummingbirds making their way back to New York State over the next couple of weeks. The small bird's migration pattern has them headed back up North after spending the Winter in warmer climates.

Where Have Hummingbirds Been Spotted

As of this weekend, there were a couple of places in New York State where hummingbirds were spotted. They include just outside New York City and in the northern part of the state near Saratoga Springs. The closest hummingbirds spotted to Western New York were in Erie, PA Erie is about a 60-minute ride from Buffalo, New York, which means Western New York could see the first batch of hummingbirds within the next week or two.

How To Track The Hummingbirds Heading To New York State

You can follow along with the hummingbird migration to New York using the map below. It will show how the hummingbirds are moving north and when you can expect to see them near you.

How To Attract Hummingbirds

If you want to make sure you have a chance to see the hummingbirds this summer in your backyard, there are a couple of things that you can do. Try now to use pesticides on your lawn and trees, and set up a hummingbird feeder with nectar. They will be on the lookout for food when they get back to New York.