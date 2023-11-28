Latest Honda Recall Could Impact Thousands In New York

The latest recall from Auto Maker Honda could end up having an impact on thousands of drivers across New York.

Honda issued a recall for over 300,000 2023-24 Honda Accords and HR-Vs because a piece is missing from the front seat pretensioners which could increase the risk of injury in an accident.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration stated last week that the the pretensioners, which are used to tighten seat belts when an impact takes place could be missing a rivet that is used to secure the quick connector and wire plate.

Honda issued a statement saying that seven seatbelts were reported to have an issue but no injuries were reported due to the missing pieces.

If your vehicle is part of the recall, you will be advised to take your vehicle to the nearest Honda dealer. They will do an inspection of your seatbelt assembly and if a repair or replacement is needed, it will be done at no charge to the customer.

In a release from Caranddriver.com, the Honda Accord was the 16th best-selling car in the United States in 2023, while the Honda HR-V sold over 50,000 units in the first two quarters in 2023.

If you don't want to wait to see if your vehicle is part of the recall, you can take it to the dealership where you purchased it and they should be able to do an inspection of your seat belt assembly.

