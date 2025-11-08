When it comes to food in Western New York, there is no place I would rather be. Western New York might be known for wings and weck, but it should also be known for some amazing places to eat.

We all know the big hitters in Western New York. Places like Salvatores and Bar-Bill. There are places like Chef's and Mighty Taco. These are restaurants that just about everyone in Western New York knows about. You have been there yourself or you have had family or friends dine there and tell you all about them

But what about lesser-known places? The "Hidden Gems" of Western New York. These are spots that maybe people in just one town know about. Maybe it is a place Northtowners love but Southtowners have never heard about.

These are what make dining around Western New York so great. I always used to tell people in the other states that I lived in that Buffalo was the best place for you. There are mom and pop shops on almost every corner, and any type of food you can think of, you will find it in the 716.

READ MORE: THE OWNERS OF BAR-BILL TAVERN ARE SET TO OPEN A NEW RESTAURANT IN ELLICOTTVILLE

These "Hidden Gems" are the places that offer pizza, burgers, tacos, pasta, and dessert all on the same menu, and all the food is delicious. You would think that having a massive menu would be a bad thing, but not here in Buffalo.

Here are some restaurants that need to be WAY MORE famous in Western New York.