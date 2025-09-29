Fall is officially here in Western New York, and the next big holiday is Halloween. Besides the candy, costumes, and ghoulish good times, one of the best parts, or the worst, depending on who you are, is the haunted events happening around the 716.

I haven't been to a haunted house in a couple of years, since my wife Elizabeth was really scared and refused to go back to one. Her biggest issue was a clown with a chainsaw that just kept staring at her and followed her around the haunted house. Even when she was leaving, she turned around, and there was the clown.

I love a good fright, but she hasn't wanted to go to a haunted house since that day. Kudos to the actor who took his job VERY seriously that night.

By the Way, big shout-out to all the actors at these haunted houses. I know they are just regular people like us, but when they get into character, you really feel like some maniac is coming after you. The actors who do it right make a trip to a haunted house worth every penny.