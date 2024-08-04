8 Things New Yorkers Really, Really Hate About Adulting

Back when I was a kid, I thought being an adult was going to be heaven. I could do what I wanted without anyone telling me "no." Boy, was I wrong. Now, as a grown person, I'm usually the one telling myself "no." No splurging on things I don't need, no going out on weeknights, no eating out because there's food at home. Kids are sold a bill of sale about being an adult. They cant wait to grow up, but now, we grown-ups are having buyer's remorse. I would love to go back to the days where there were no bills with my name on them, when I wasn't responsible for making sure I have clean socks, and when I had a ride anywhere I wanted to go. Take me back to the good old days!

According to a survey of 1,775 U.S. adults conducted by YouGov, there was a three-way tie when it comes to the chore adults really dislike. Cleaning the bathroom, doing the dishes and doing laundry all topped the list with 14 percent of those surveyed saying they hated doing each of them.

The viral video of the lady saying "uh uh, get somebody else to dot it." comes to mind.

Credit: yves thee stallion via Youtube

There are definitely more things I hate about adulting, but I feel like these 8 creep up on me daily or weekly at least. Whether you have kids or not, I'm sure you can relate.

8 Things We Really, Really Hate About Adulting

