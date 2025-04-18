Dyngus Day will be the final last call for a long time a bar in Western New York.

According to their Facebook page, the owners of the Happy Swallow Bar and Restaurant is set to close next week. They plan on being open to celebrate Dyngus Day on Monday and then closing for good.

Why Is Happy Swallow Bar and Restaurant Closing?

According to their post on Facebook, the owner, Tom, who has already shut down the restaurant part, will be closing the bar part after Dyngus Day due to his desire to retire.

What Other Restaurants Have Closed In Western New York?

Over the past several years, we have seen plenty of restaurant closings across Western New York. One of the biggest ones was Red Lobster, which closed all their locations in 2024. Another local favorite, Al-E-Oops in Lancaster, closed down last year just after Thanksgiving.

What New Restaurants Are Coming To Western New York?

While it is never easy to say goodbye to long-time favorite restaurants, the good news is that some more spots are expanding and moving into Western New York. Papi Grande's is set to open a new spot in the Village of Lancaster. Chiavetta's BBQ is also opening their 3rd location this summer in the old Al-E-Oops location in Depew, and Wing Stop just announced they are expanding with a second location expected to open in May in Amherst on Niagara Falls Blvd, just off the 290.