“Big Money” Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold In New York
Friday night was a lucky night for some Mega Millions players in New York State.
The New York State Lottery announced that there were three "Big Money" winning tickets sold in New York from Friday Night's Mega Millions drawing.
READ MORE: YOU WILL NOW GET FINED IF YOU DO THIS WHILE DRIVING IN BUFFALO, NEW YORK.
Each one of those tickets matched four out of five numbers and also had the Mega ball and claimed the 3rd place prize of $10,000.
Friday's Mega Millions winning numbers were: 21-39-42-43-45 with a Mega ball of 03.
Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am
No one claimed the grand prize last night so the jackpot for Tuesday's drawing is up to $129 million dollars.
If you are looking for some extra help when you get your next Mega Millions ticket, you might want to try using these numbers.
READ MORE: $150K WINNING POWERBALL TICKET SOLD IN NEW YORK STATE
These are the most commonly drawn Mega Million numbers over the past several years.
10: Drawn 63 times
3: Drawn 62 times
17: Drawn 60 times
46: Drawn 59 times
14: Drawn 59 times
31: Drawn 58 times
64: Drawn 58 times
8: Drawn 57 times
15: Drawn 57 times
38: Drawn 56 times
These are the most commonly drawn Mega Ball numbers over the past several years.
10: Drawn 63 times
3: Drawn 62 times
17: Drawn 60 times
46: Drawn 59 times
14: Drawn 59 times
31: Drawn 58 times
64: Drawn 58 times
8: Drawn 57 times
15: Drawn 57 times
38: Drawn 56 times
You might want to avoid these numbers as they have been drawn the fewest times over the same time frame.
51 and 49 and only been drawn 34 times each.
Good luck with your next Mega Millions ticket purchase.
Top 5 Most Commonly Drawn Mega Millions Numbers
Gallery Credit: Dave Fields
Top 5 Most Commonly Drawn Powerball Numbers
Gallery Credit: Dave Fields
How To Protect Yourself And Your Money If You Win The Lottery
Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor