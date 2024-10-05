“Big Money” Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold In New York

Friday night was a lucky night for some Mega Millions players in New York State.

The New York State Lottery announced that there were three "Big Money" winning tickets sold in New York from Friday Night's Mega Millions drawing.

Each one of those tickets matched four out of five numbers and also had the Mega ball and claimed the 3rd place prize of $10,000.

Friday's Mega Millions winning numbers were: 21-39-42-43-45 with a Mega ball of 03.

No one claimed the grand prize last night so the jackpot for Tuesday's drawing is up to $129 million dollars.

If you are looking for some extra help when you get your next Mega Millions ticket, you might want to try using these numbers.

These are the most commonly drawn Mega Million numbers over the past several years.

10: Drawn 63 times

3: Drawn 62 times

17: Drawn 60 times

46: Drawn 59 times

14: Drawn 59 times

31: Drawn 58 times

64: Drawn 58 times

8: Drawn 57 times

15: Drawn 57 times

38: Drawn 56 times

These are the most commonly drawn Mega Ball numbers over the past several years.

You might want to avoid these numbers as they have been drawn the fewest times over the same time frame.

51 and 49 and only been drawn 34 times each.

Good luck with your next Mega Millions ticket purchase.

