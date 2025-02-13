45 Places For Fish Fries In Western New York

The Lent season is less than a month away, and that means people all across Western New York will be heading out for Friday Fish Fries.

Fish Fries are very popular here in Western New York, especially during Lent, when many people won't eat meat and opt for fish instead. This year, Lent runs from Wednesday, March 5th, until Thursday, April 17th. Lent is the 40-day period of prayer and fasting for Christian religions.

WHERE DID FRIDAY FISH FRIES START?

Friday Fish fries during Lent started way back in the late 1800s, and the first fish fry for Lent can be traced back to German immigrants in Milwaukee.

WHAT SIDES COME WITH A FRIDAY FISH FRY?

There are usually several different sides served with Friday fish fries. They include french fries, coleslaw, and mac salad. Usually, the fish fry is also served with tartar sauce.

WHERE CAN I GET A FRIDAY FISH FRY?

Most restaurants in Western New York will offer a fish fry on Fridays during Lent. Some places also have a Fish Fry on the menu all year long since they are very popular in the 716.

During the Lent season, some churches and fire halls will offer a fish fry on Friday. Many of them will offer the fish fry as a drive-thru option so you can pick them up on the way home from work or school.

WHICH RESTAURANTS OFFER FISH FRIES IN WESTERN NEW YORK?

Many different bars, pubs, and restaurants will offer a fish fry during the Lent season this year. Check out 45 different places to grab one in the 716 below.